Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions on Wednesday

Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions on WednesdayReuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:29 IST
The Suez Canal said the total number of ships transiting the waterway in both directions on Wednesday was 81 as the waterway tries to clear a backlog caused by the grounding of a container ship last week.
Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie said the canal was working round the clock to deal with the build-up.
