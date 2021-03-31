Left Menu

Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions on Wednesday

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Suez Canal said the total number of ships transiting the waterway in both directions on Wednesday was 81 as the waterway tries to clear a backlog caused by the grounding of a container ship last week.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie said the canal was working round the clock to deal with the build-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

