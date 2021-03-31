Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions on Wednesday

The Suez Canal said the total number of ships transiting the waterway in both directions on Wednesday was 81 as the waterway tries to clear a backlog caused by the grounding of a container ship last week.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie said the canal was working round the clock to deal with the build-up.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)