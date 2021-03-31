SC-appointed farm laws committee submits its report to apex court in sealed cover

The Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee on the three new farm laws submitted its report to the apex court in a sealed cover on Wednesday. The committee, in its report, said around 85 farmer organisations have been consulted in the case, after a meeting with them, to find out a solution to the issue.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the case for hearing, after Holi vacation, after April 5. Meanwhile, farmers have been continuing their protest against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at different borders in the national capital. (ANI)

