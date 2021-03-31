Left Menu

UK government to consider race review recommendations - PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would consider the recommendations of a review into racial disparities in the country.

"It is now right that the government considers their recommendations in detail, and assesses the implications for future government policy," Johnson said in a statement.

"The entirety of government remains fully committed to building a fairer Britain and taking the action needed to address disparities wherever they exist."

