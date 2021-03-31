Left Menu

Need to keep vaccine wastage below 1 pc : Union Health Secretary

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged the states and the union territories (UTs) to maintain vaccine wastage at less than one per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:59 IST
Need to keep vaccine wastage below 1 pc : Union Health Secretary
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged the states and the union territories (UTs) to maintain vaccine wastage at less than one per cent. His remarks came a day before the vaccination drive in the country is set to be extended for people above 45 years from April 1.

Bhushan held a high-level meeting through video conference with Health Secretaries, State Mission Directors of National Health Mission (NHM) and State Immunization officers of all states and UTs to review the status, pace and issues regarding COVID vaccination across the country as well as the preparations from April 1 when vaccination would be extended to all persons above the age of 45. During the review meeting, the Health Secretary urged the officials to ensure timely utilisation of available stocks of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He asked officials "to maintain the vaccine wastage at less than one per cent and regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels". Currently, the wastage percentage of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country is six per cent. Bhushan also said that there should not be sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage.

A total of 6.24 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country as on 7 pm on Tuesday, which marked the 74th day of vaccination. India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

With these additional cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,21,49,335. Eight states accounted for 84.73 per cent of the 53,480 COVID-19 cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Overload: Poland struggles to cope as COVID deaths hit 2021 record

Poland sought to ease pressure on hospitals in one of its hardest hit regions on Wednesday as COVID-related deaths hit a 2021 record.As case numbers soar with the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in ...

Reuters Science News Summary

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was extremely unlikely as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Broadways Diana musical to be shown first on NetflixA new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on...

Mbappe cannot be satisfied: Deschamps seeks improvement from PSG star

France head coach Didier Deschamps is seeking improvement from Kylian Mbappe and said that the Paris Saint-Germain star cannot be satisfied with what he has done so far. Mbappe failed to impress with his performance as France opened their 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021