Left Menu

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

Several other children suffered serious burns in the Kalimantan attack.Indonesias last major militant attack was in May 2018, when two families carried out suicide bombings on churches in Surabaya, killing a dozen people including two young girls whose parents involved them in one of the attacks.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:21 IST
Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world's most populous Muslim nation.

Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people.

Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief's office building. She pointed a gun at several police officers before being shot dead by other officers.

A bomb squad member approached her body, which was lying in the rain with the gun nearby, and determined there were no dangerous materials in the area before the body was removed.

There was no immediate statement from police about the incident.

On Sunday, a recently married couple with suspected militant links used pressure cooker bombs to blow themselves up outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi island.

The attackers detonated their bombs when they were confronted by guards outside the church.

They were believed to have been members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and carried out a series of suicide bombings in Indonesia.

They included a 2016 Starbucks attack in Jakarta which killed four civilians and four militants, an attack on a bus terminal in the capital that killed three police officers, and an attack on a church in Kalimantan that killed a 2-year-old girl a year later. Several other children suffered serious burns in the Kalimantan attack.

Indonesia's last major militant attack was in May 2018, when two families carried out suicide bombings on churches in Surabaya, killing a dozen people including two young girls whose parents involved them in one of the attacks. Police said the father was the leader of a local affiliate of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian national arrested in UK for immigration offences

An Indian national is among four others arrested from a lorry in eastern England as part of a National Crime Agency NCA led investigation into organised immigration crime.While a 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of facilitating ill...

Rugby-Champions Cup and Challenge Cup 2021 finals moved out of Marseille

This years Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not be staged in Marseille due to the evolving public health situation in France, the tournament organisers board said on Wednesday. European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said the decis...

Indian-origin Singaporean magician jailed for defrauding govt agency of over 70K dollars

A 40-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean magician on Wednesday was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for causing a government agency to disburse SGD 73,818 in public funds to individuals who made bogus claims.S Chandran will spend an ...

Why you didn't approach police against Deshmukh? HC asks Param Bir Singh

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh why he did not lodge a police complaint against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh if he was aware of alleged wrongdoing being committed by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021