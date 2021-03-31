World News Roundup: Italy arrests navy captain for spying; Biden tells migrants to stay put and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different message

Maritza Hernández arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a thousand miles left to travel. She was motivated by a simple - if not entirely accurate - story. "I heard news they are letting children in," said Hernández, explaining she planned to cross the U.S. border in Texas and seek asylum.

EU Commission sues Poland for undermining independence of judges

The European Commission took the Polish government to court on Wednesday accusing it of undermining the independence of judges and preventing them from applying EU law in Poland. The EU executive also asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the bloc's top court, to suspend key powers of the Polish body that can take action against the judges, pending the court's ruling in the case.

Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. The six-day blockage threw global supply chains into disarray after the 400-metre-long (430-yard) ship became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

inopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine data show efficacy: WHO

Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization, the chair of a WHO advisory panel said on Wednesday. The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) hopes to issue recommendations on those vaccines by the end of April, its chair Alejandro Cravioto, told a Geneva news briefing.

Analysis: Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar. Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc in the face of China's increasing power are at the forefront of the unusually strong stance taken by the country, several analysts say.

Kremlin says it fears Ukraine could restart conflict in war-torn east

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was concerned by mounting tensions in war-torn eastern Ukraine and that it feared Kyiv's government forces could do something to restart a conflict with pro-Russian separatists. The comments came a day after Ukraine's commander-in-chief accused Russia of a military buildup near their shared border and said that the pro-Moscow separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. receives $335 million from Sudan in victim compensation: Blinken

The United States has received $335 million from Sudan to compensate victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the USS Cole in 2000 as well as the 2008 killing of employee John Granville, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday. "We hope this aids them in finding some resolution for the terrible tragedies that occurred," Blinken said about the victims. "With this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter."

Italy arrests navy captain for spying, expels Russian diplomats

Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on Wednesday after police said they had arrested an Italian navy captain caught passing documents to a Russian official in return for money at a clandestine meeting. The Italian, a captain of a frigate, and the Russian, a military official accredited at the embassy, were accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security" after their meeting on Tuesday night, Italian Carabinieri police said.

Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'looks healthy', lawyer says, as U.S. orders non-essential staff to leave

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in good health in a video meeting on Wednesday, one of her lawyers said, as the United States ordered its non-essential embassy staff to leave after weeks of violence over a Feb. 1 coup. The detained Nobel laureate, who has been held in custody since the military seized power, had wanted to meet lawyers in person and did not agree to a wide discussion by video in the presence of police, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters by telephone.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective on adolescents in trial, companies say

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, paving the way for them to seek U.S. emergency use authorization in weeks. Pfizer hopes that vaccinations of the group could begin before the next school year, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

