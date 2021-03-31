US Domestic News Roundup: New York passes bill to legalize marijuana; Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riots and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different message

Maritza Hernández arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a thousand miles left to travel. She was motivated by a simple - if not entirely accurate - story. "I heard news they are letting children in," said Hernández, explaining she planned to cross the U.S. border in Texas and seek asylum.

Biden kicks off effort to reshape U.S. economy with infrastructure package

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call for a dramatic and more permanent shift in the direction of the U.S. economy with a roughly $2 trillion package to invest in traditional projects like roads and bridges alongside tackling climate change and boosting human services like elder care. He also aims to put corporate America on the hook for the tab, which is expected to grow to a combined $4 trillion once he rolls out the second part of his economic plan in April.

Black executives urge corporations to fight restrictive voting laws: NYT

Dozens of Black executives at U.S. companies, including Merck & Co Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier, are calling on corporations to push back against a wave of new restrictive voting-rights bills, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. The campaign is being led by Frazier and former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, according to the Times https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/31/business/voting-rights-georgia-corporations.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes, and comes in the wake of Georgia's new voting restrictions, which sharply limited the use of ballot drop boxes and made it a misdemeanor to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

Biden proposal: $174 billion for EVs, new funds for renewable power

President Joe Biden's vast infrastructure plan includes $174 billion to boost the markets for electric vehicles and billions more for renewable power - both provisions aimed at weaning the U.S. off of fossil fuels and combating climate change. The $2 trillion plan, which also seeks to invest in traditional projects like roads and bridges, is a centerpiece of the administration's ambitious agenda to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 and restore the nation's leadership in addressing global warming.

Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riots

Two U.S. Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying he incited the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection and was responsible for physical and emotional injuries they suffered as a result. James Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Sidney Hemby, an 11-year veteran, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking damages of at least $75,000 each.

Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

Civil rights groups intensified their legal fight against Georgia's new voting restrictions with a third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face boycott calls from activists who say they need to do more to oppose the law. The Republican-backed law, which Governor Brian Kemp signed last week, strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, gave lawmakers the power to take over local elections, sharply limited the use of ballot drop boxes, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

New York passes bill to legalize marijuana

New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to legalize adult use of marijuana, which will make it the 15th state in the United States to allow recreational use of the drug. Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bill into law.

New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case

Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking an elderly Asian woman in New York City and charged him with felony assault as a hate crime, the police department said. Police identified the suspect as Brandon Elliot, 38, who was already on lifetime parole for murdering his mother, the New York Police Department said in a statement to Reuters. Elliot was arrested and charged early on Wednesday.

Firefighter who tried to help George Floyd to resume testimony at ex-officer's murder trial

A Minneapolis firefighter whose offers of medical aid to George Floyd during his deadly arrest last May were rebuffed by police was due to return to the witness stand on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman charged with Floyd's murder. The third day of testimony in the Chauvin trial comes after jurors on Tuesday heard a series of bystanders describe in searing detail how they watched Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, and screamed at Chauvin to get off Floyd's neck.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective on adolescents in trial, companies say

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, paving the way for them to seek U.S. emergency use authorization in weeks. Pfizer hopes that vaccinations of the group could begin before the next school year, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

