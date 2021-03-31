Rajasthan: Young couple found dead on railway tracks Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) A man and a woman were found dead on railway tracks in Sawa'
Filma 24 and Lokesh 25 were relatives and were in a love relationship, said Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Malarna Dungar Police Station. Prima facie, it appears they committed suicide by jumping before a moving train on Tuesday night, the police said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:43 IST
A young couple was found dead on railway tracks in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. ''Filma (24) and Lokesh (25) were relatives and were in a love relationship,'' said Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Malarna Dungar Police Station. Prima facie, it appears they committed suicide by jumping before a moving train on Tuesday night, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)