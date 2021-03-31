Left Menu

2 women killed in clash in Uttar Pradesh

The two groups used firearms and stones to attack each other.Security has been tightened in the village, police said.

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:48 IST
2 women killed in clash in Uttar Pradesh

Two women were killed and two men injured in a clash between two groups over an old enmity in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered at Kandhla police station against eight people in connection with the incident that took place in Islampur Ghasauli village on Tuesday evening, they said.

Four accused, identified as Usha, Babita, Sudhir and Satpal, have been arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Rojant Tyagi said, adding that others are absconding.

The deceased have been identified as Gazna and Laltej, he said. During the clash the two sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Gazna dead, police said, adding that Laltej succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

According to an FIR, two men, Sahendra and Satpal, got into an argument over an old dispute and it turned violent. Soon, their family members joined in. The two groups used firearms and stones to attack each other.

Security has been tightened in the village, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delta to stop blocking middle seats, CEO speaks out on Georgia voting bill

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will stop blocking middle seats as of May 1, a move that will allow it to start selling more tickets on each flight at a time when travel demand is picking up as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines....

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares lifted major U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.The industrial sector hit a record hi...

Celebrities defend trans rights, rejecting wave of U.S. laws

Hundreds of celebrities joined advocacy groups in an open letter on Wednesday in support of transgender rights, criticizing a raft of U.S. states that want to bar young, trans Americans from playing school sports or getting medical help.The...

Indian national arrested in UK for immigration offences

An Indian national is among four others arrested from a lorry in eastern England as part of a National Crime Agency NCA led investigation into organised immigration crime.While a 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of facilitating ill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021