2 women killed in clash in Uttar Pradesh

Two women were killed and two men injured in a clash between two groups over an old enmity in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered at Kandhla police station against eight people in connection with the incident that took place in Islampur Ghasauli village on Tuesday evening, they said.

Four accused, identified as Usha, Babita, Sudhir and Satpal, have been arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Rojant Tyagi said, adding that others are absconding.

The deceased have been identified as Gazna and Laltej, he said. During the clash the two sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Gazna dead, police said, adding that Laltej succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

According to an FIR, two men, Sahendra and Satpal, got into an argument over an old dispute and it turned violent. Soon, their family members joined in. The two groups used firearms and stones to attack each other.

Security has been tightened in the village, police said.

