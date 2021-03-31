Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on optimism over Biden spending plan

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:09 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on optimism over Biden spending plan

Technology stocks lifted all three major indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on U.S. President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.1 points, or 0.15%, to 33116.04 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 8.7 points, or 0.22%, to 3967.25, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 77.2 points, or 0.59%, to 13122.573 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delta to stop blocking middle seats, CEO speaks out on Georgia voting bill

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will stop blocking middle seats as of May 1, a move that will allow it to start selling more tickets on each flight at a time when travel demand is picking up as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines....

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares lifted major U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.The industrial sector hit a record hi...

Celebrities defend trans rights, rejecting wave of U.S. laws

Hundreds of celebrities joined advocacy groups in an open letter on Wednesday in support of transgender rights, criticizing a raft of U.S. states that want to bar young, trans Americans from playing school sports or getting medical help.The...

Indian national arrested in UK for immigration offences

An Indian national is among four others arrested from a lorry in eastern England as part of a National Crime Agency NCA led investigation into organised immigration crime.While a 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of facilitating ill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021