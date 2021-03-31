Niger government says attack on presidential palace was an attempted coup

Niger government says attack on presidential palace was an attempted coupReuters | Niamey | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:15 IST
An attack by a military unit on Niger's presidential palace early on Wednesday was an attempted coup, the government's spokesman said, adding that several people have been arrested and others are being sought.
Abdourahamane Zakaria told a news conference that the situation in the West African nation was under control.
