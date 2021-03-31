4 die after consuming spurious liquor in UP; SHO suspended

Four persons died in Udaypur area here allegedly after consuming spurious liquor, officials said on Wednesday.

The local police station in-charge has been suspended following the incident for alleged laxity, they said.

Advertisement

Three of the deceased were from the same family and were residents of Katariya village. The fourth was from Aahar Bihar village.

Four people -- Dilip Kori (48), his brother Pradeep Kori (35), maternal uncle Siddhanath (65) and one Dharmendra (45) -- consumed liquor on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Dwivedi said.

Later in the night, their condition deteriorated and they were rushed to a local hospital, where three were declared dead by the doctors, he said.

Dharmendra is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amethi, he added.

Ram Kumar Prajapati, a resident of Aahar Bihar village in Udaypur area, also died at the hospital, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be known only after the report is received, the ASP said.

Taking note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar suspended Station House Office, Udaypur, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati for alleged laxity in checking the sale of illicit liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)