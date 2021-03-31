UK's Truss tells G7: We must stamp out unfair industrial subsidies

British trade minister Liz Truss told G7 ministers that unfair industrial subsidies need to be stamped out, and World Trade Organization rules properly enforced.

"We need to reform the dispute settlement system, stamp out unfair industrial subsidies and make sure everybody – large or small – is following the rules and being transparent," Truss said in her opening remarks distributed by her department.

