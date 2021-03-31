Drug treatment centre to be set up inside Srinagar central prison

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons) V K Singh on Wednesday granted approval for a drug treatment centre inside the Central Jail Srinagar, officials said here.

The DGP was on a visit to the high security prison here to take stock of arrangements and evaluate facilities for inmates, they said.

''In view of the rampant increase in cases of drug abuse, the DGP granted approval for establishment of a drug treatment centre inside Central Jail Srinagar in collaboration with SKIMS, Srinagar,'' the officials said.

They said the case of a prisoner with multiple disorders was discussed with the DGP, who then directed the superintendent and the medical staff to provide specialised treatment to the person.

He was informed by the medical officer about precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the prison, the officials said.

Singh inspected all barracks, hospital, interview block, welfare block, quarantine, CCTV control room, video-conferencing facility, kitchen and other sections of the prison, they said.

