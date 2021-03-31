Left Menu

Two killed as truck rams into two-wheeler in Delhi

Two persons were killed and as many injured after a tempo hit a two-wheeler and climbed a footpath in north Delhis Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The tempo, which was coming from the Shastri Park side, hit the two-wheeler before climbing the footpath where some people were sleeping, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:36 IST
Two killed as truck rams into two-wheeler in Delhi

Two persons were killed and as many injured after a tempo hit a two-wheeler and climbed a footpath in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The driver of the two-wheeler has been identified as Vehram Khan (34), a resident of the national capital's Matia Mahal area, they said. Police on Wednesday said around 6.15 am, the patrolling staff of Kashmere Gate police station noticed an accident on loop road towards Nigambodh Ghat from Yudhister Setu. The tempo, which was coming from the Shastri Park side, hit the two-wheeler before climbing the footpath where some people were sleeping, a senior police officer said. One unknown homeless person aged around 35 died at the spot. Three injured persons, including Khan, were shifted to Trauma Centre, where Khan was declared dead. The other two homeless injured are also in a serious condition, the officer said. One injured has been identified as Ramesh, 52, a resident of Ludhiana, however, the identity of the other injured person is yet to be revealed, police said. The truck driver, Ateek Ahmad, a resident of the city's Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad area, was nabbed by patrolling staff that was present near the accident spot, they said. He has been arrested and a case registered against him, they said, adding that the tempo is registered in the name of his mother. There were some plants and saplings in the tempo, police said. Khand, who used to work in civil defence, was returning home after dropping his mother. He is survived by his pregnant wife, mother and four brothers, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China dodges WHO's call for further probe into Wuhan lab leak theory of coronavirus

China on Wednesday called for expanding the search for the origins of the coronavirus in other countries, mainly America, as it sought to sidestep the WHO chiefs assertion that further probe is required on allegations that the deadly virus ...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...

Delta to stop blocking middle seats, CEO speaks out on Georgia voting bill

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will stop blocking middle seats as of May 1, a move that will allow it to start selling more tickets on each flight at a time when travel demand is picking up as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines....

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares lifted major U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.The industrial sector hit a record hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021