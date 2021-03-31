Two killed as truck rams into two-wheeler in Delhi

Two persons were killed and as many injured after a tempo hit a two-wheeler and climbed a footpath in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The driver of the two-wheeler has been identified as Vehram Khan (34), a resident of the national capital's Matia Mahal area, they said. Police on Wednesday said around 6.15 am, the patrolling staff of Kashmere Gate police station noticed an accident on loop road towards Nigambodh Ghat from Yudhister Setu. The tempo, which was coming from the Shastri Park side, hit the two-wheeler before climbing the footpath where some people were sleeping, a senior police officer said. One unknown homeless person aged around 35 died at the spot. Three injured persons, including Khan, were shifted to Trauma Centre, where Khan was declared dead. The other two homeless injured are also in a serious condition, the officer said. One injured has been identified as Ramesh, 52, a resident of Ludhiana, however, the identity of the other injured person is yet to be revealed, police said. The truck driver, Ateek Ahmad, a resident of the city's Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad area, was nabbed by patrolling staff that was present near the accident spot, they said. He has been arrested and a case registered against him, they said, adding that the tempo is registered in the name of his mother. There were some plants and saplings in the tempo, police said. Khand, who used to work in civil defence, was returning home after dropping his mother. He is survived by his pregnant wife, mother and four brothers, police said.

