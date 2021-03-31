Mexican president says will be vaccinated against COVID-19 next week

Mexican president says will be vaccinated against COVID-19 next weekReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:40 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would be vaccinated against COVID-19 next week.
"The doctors recommended that I get vaccinated," he said during his regular morning news conference, without disclosing which day next week he planned to receive the shot.
