Left Menu

C'garh: Four Naxals arrested; IED recovered in Bastar division

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:46 IST
C'garh: Four Naxals arrested; IED recovered in Bastar division

Four Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested from two districts of Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar division, police said on Wednesday.

Cadres Mannu alias Motu Barsa (24) and Sitaram Oyam (20) were apprehended from the Barsoor police station area of Dantewada district on Wednesday, while Vetti Hunga (30) and Kunjam Hadma (29) were nabbed from neighbouring Sukma district on Tuesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip off about the movement of ultras on Saatdhar-Mangnar road in Barsoor, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police launched an operation in the area in the morning, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

''The patrolling team spotted the two ultras, who were allegedly digging the road to plant explosives to target security forces, and arrested them. Two IEDs, each weighing 2 kg, some wire, batteries and an axe were recovered from their possession,'' he said.

Barsa was active the head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS - a frontal wing of Maoists) in his village Jhilli in neighbouring Bijapur district and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said, adding that Oyam was a member of the same outfit.

In a separate operation in Sukma, a joint squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and DRG apprehend Hunga and Hadma from Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, another police official said.

Hunga, who had earlier worked as a member in the Maoists' military battalion, taught at a Maoists' ''janatana school'', meant to indoctrinate children into their ideology, in a village in Chintalnar area, he said.

The ultra was also allegedly involved in killing a civilian in 2015 in Chintalnar area, he said.

Hadma, a militia platoon member, was wanted in connection with two Naxal attacks on security forces, in 2016 and 2017, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mehbooba Mufti supports Mamata Banerjee's pitch for opposition unity

Expressing solidarity with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is imperative for the opposition parties in the country to unite in order to protect democracy and its cherished values.M...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...

China dodges WHO's call for further probe into Wuhan lab leak theory of coronavirus

China on Wednesday called for expanding the search for the origins of the coronavirus in other countries, mainly America, as it sought to sidestep the WHO chiefs assertion that further probe is required on allegations that the deadly virus ...

Delta to stop blocking middle seats, CEO speaks out on Georgia voting bill

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will stop blocking middle seats as of May 1, a move that will allow it to start selling more tickets on each flight at a time when travel demand is picking up as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021