In January, at least 100 people were killed in villages, the same day that Niger announced the presidential election would go to a second round on February 21.Niger has a history of military strongmen seizing power by force since its independence from France in 1960.

Gunfire in Niger's capital days before inauguration ceremony

Gunfire erupted in Niger's capital near the presidential palace early Wednesday, prompting fears of a coup attempt and further instability just days before the country's new president is due to be sworn into office.

The shooting began around 3 am and went on for more than 15 minutes, residents of Niamey said, but calm returned to the city afterward.

The US Embassy in Niamey put out a security alert saying it would be closed Wednesday “due to gunshots heard near our neighbourhood.” “All personnel are encouraged to stay home until further notice,” it said.

The gunfire comes just two days before new President Mohamed Bazoum's inauguration on Friday and as Niger faces unprecedented attacks from Islamic extremists near its troubled border with Mali.

Just over a week ago, gunmen on motorcycles attacked a series of villages in the volatile border region, leaving at least 137 people dead in the deadliest violence to strike Niger in recent memory. Those attacks came on the same day that the constitutional court certified Bazoum's electoral victory.

In January, at least 100 people were killed in villages, the same day that Niger announced the presidential election would go to a second round on February 21.

Niger has a history of military strongmen seizing power by force since its independence from France in 1960. The last successful coup took place in February 2010 when armed soldiers stormed the presidential palace, overthrowing the country's strongman president Mamadou Tandja. The soldiers later announced on state TV that they were in control of the country. New elections were held the following year, bringing current President Mahamadou Issoufou to power. He is stepping down on Friday after serving two terms, in accordance with Niger's constitution.

In 2016, authorities said four military officers had confessed to planning an attempt to overthrow the government.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

