Drug case: Actor Ajaz Khan remanded to NCB custody till April 3

Actor Ajaz Khan has been remanded to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case.

Updated: 31-03-2021 19:51 IST
Actor Ajaz Khan being taken for medical check-up on Wednesday by NCB. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ajaz Khan has been remanded to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case. He was arrested earlier in the day for the same after eight hours of interrogation.

"4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang," NCB officials had said. Khan had also been taken by the NCB for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai for remand.

"Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage and is using these pills as antidepressants," he told reporters. The agency also conducted raids at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the matter. (ANI)

