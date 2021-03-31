Indonesia police say female attacker at headquarters was an ISIS follower

A woman shot dead by Indonesian police at the force's national headquarters in an exchange of gunfire was a "lone wolf" who believed in Islamic State ideology, police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference on Wednesday.

The woman was 25 and she had posted an ISIS flag to her social media account hours before the attack, he said.

