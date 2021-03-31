Indian national arrested in UK for immigration offences

An Indian national is among four others arrested from a lorry in eastern England as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) led investigation into organised immigration crime.

While a 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and is now being questioned, the Indian national and three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, to be dealt with by the immigration authorities as suspected illegal migrants.

“People smuggling networks operate in both directions across the UK border, with the same organised crime groups often involved in bringing migrants in and moving them out,” said NCA branch operations manager Ian Truby.

“This poses an obvious threat to the security of both the UK and our neighbours. Those being moved out of the UK in this way may be in the country illegally, they could be trying to evade law enforcement, or they might be being trafficked against their will. We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the gangs who put lives at risk and threaten security,” he said.

NCA said its officers, supported by the local Hertfordshire Police, moved in after witnessing a Romanian registered lorry being broken into at South Mimms services, or petrol station, on the M25 highway in the early hours of Tuesday morning. NCA investigators believe they would have attempted to leave the UK in the lorry, without the driver being aware.

