Russian and U.S. army chiefs of staff held phone call -RIA

Russian and U.S. army chiefs of staff held phone call -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:08 IST
Chiefs of staff of the Russian and U.S. armies have held a rare telephone call, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
It did not disclosed any details of the call, which RIA reported was initiated by the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
