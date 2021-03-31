Left Menu

ICC upholds acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:09 IST
ICC upholds acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo

An appeals panel at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday upheld the 2019 acquittal of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo.

Judges ruled that Gbagbo's acquittal was proper and dismissed objections by prosecutors as procedural.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

