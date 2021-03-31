ICC upholds acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo

ICC upholds acquittal of former Ivory Coast president GbagboReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:09 IST
An appeals panel at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday upheld the 2019 acquittal of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo.
Judges ruled that Gbagbo's acquittal was proper and dismissed objections by prosecutors as procedural.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
