Two members of Nandu gang arrested in shootout with police in Dwarka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:27 IST
Two members of a criminal gang, involved in a series of murder cases, have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Dwarka here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused duo -- Dharmender Rana (26) and Lucky (21) -- are alleged to be sharp shooters of Nandu gang, they said.

The accused had fired upon a property dealer in front of Najafgarh police station on March 7 and days later, the two again opened fire in a cable office in Kapashera while on March 22, they shot an ex-servicemen in the area of JP Kalan, police said.

With their arrest, police claimed to have worked out five cases including that of murder and attempt to murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Santosh Kumar Meena said when these firing incidents took place earlier in the month, a team of special staff raided several places in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

During investigation, it emerged that members of Nandu gang who are presently in Tihar Jail, were masterminds behind all the shootouts, which was a result of gang wars between Nandu gang and Manjeet Mahal gang.

“On Tuesday, our team got a tip-off that accused Dharmender Rana along with his associate Lucky will come at Issapur More to commit another murder. A trap was laid near the spot and about 11:30 pm the duo came there on a Bullet motorcycle. They were intercepted but the accused fired upon the police team. During the exchange of fire, three rounds were fired by the criminals and four rounds were retaliated by the police team,” the officer said.

The police said they recovered a sophisticated pistol, a country made pistol, three live cartridges and a stolen Royal Enfiel Bullet motorcycle.

