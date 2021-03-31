Left Menu

BRO personnel killed in avalanche in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:30 IST
A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel died after a snow avalanche hit a vehicle near Zojilla Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday, officials said.

Ghulam Rasool Bhat, working as a driver with Project Beacon of the BRO, died after an avalanche hit a beacon vehicle near Zojilla, the officials said.

They said Bhat was buried under the avalanche and his body was retrieved by police and BRO personnel.

