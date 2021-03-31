Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:02 IST
Mumbai crime intel unit gets new chief after Waze's arrest

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), headed by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze before his arrest by the NIA earlier this month, has now got a new chief in police inspector Milind Kathe, an official said on Wednesday.

The CIU is currently probing the alleged TRP scam, Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut email case, the social media fake influencers case, DC Avanti car finance scam etc.

The order appointing PI Kathe as the in-charge of the CIU was signed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, 25 officers of Mumbai Police were shifted to the crime branch.

Kathe was recently working with unit-2 of the crime branch, the official said, adding that PI Prashant Pawar has also been shifted to the CIU.

Kathe had also worked in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Police Inspector Yogesh Chavan, who was earlier working with unit-3 of the crime branch, has been given the charge of the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC).

Gangster Ravi Pujari is currently in the custody of the AEC.

After the arrest of API Waze, newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale transferred at least 65 police officers, who were posted in the crime branch, to various police stations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the cases of the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of that vehicle.

