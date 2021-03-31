Left Menu

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:06 IST
Odisha woman's husband, father-in-law get lifer for her murder

An Odisha court on Wednesday sentenced a woman's husband and father-in-law to life imprisonment for killing her in 2016.

The court of Additional District Judge, Rairangpur, Anup Ranjan Pattnaik convicted the father-son duo for strangulating 30-year-old Rupali Dixit to death at Mahuldia in Rairangpur Town police station area in Mayurbhanj district on August 24, 2016.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on 37-year-old Satya Prakash Dixit and 62-year-old Ganesh Dixit.

If the two convicts fail to pay the amount, they will have to undergo imprisonment for six more months, Public Prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

During the trial, 13 witnesses were testified by the court. The post-mortem report also confirmed that Dixit was strangled to death, he said.

The duo was arrested based on a police complaint lodged by the deceased's father.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

