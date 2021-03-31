Left Menu

Italy arrests navy captain for spying, expels Russian diplomats

The Italian captain and the Russian embassy staff member were arrested in a car park in Rome and accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security" after their meeting on Tuesday night, Italian Carabinieri police said. The suspects were not officially identified.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:10 IST
Italy arrests navy captain for spying, expels Russian diplomats

Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on Wednesday after police said they had caught an Italian navy captain passing secret documents to a Russian military official in return for money. The Italian captain and the Russian embassy staff member were arrested in a car park in Rome and accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security" after their meeting on Tuesday night, Italian Carabinieri police said.

The suspects were not officially identified. A police source said the captain was called Walter Biot and had accepted 5,000 euros ($5,900) in return for the information. It was not immediately possible to contact Biot, who was in custody, and the name of his lawyer was not disclosed.

Ansa news agency said NATO documents were among the files that the Italian had handed over, raising potential security worries for other members of the Western military alliance. Italy immediately summoned the Russian ambassador Sergey Razov and expelled two Russian officials believed to be involved in what Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called an "extremely grave matter".

Biot, 54, had the rank of a frigate captain but was working at the defense ministry department tasked with developing national security policy and managing part of the relations with Italy's allies, a ministry source told Reuters. Previously, he had worked at the ministry's external relations unit. His name and picture appear in the book of contacts for Italy's 2014 European Union presidency.

"The accusation of espionage against Italian and Russian officers shows that we must continue to work closely with Europe and our allies to constantly improve our means of protecting the safety and well-being of our citizens," Di Maio said. Russian news agencies, citing the Russian embassy in Italy, said the pair who were expelled worked in the military attaché's office. Officials did not say whether the Russian army official who had met the captain was one of those ordered to leave.

Russia's Interfax news agency quoted a Russian lawmaker as saying Moscow would reciprocate for the expulsions, standard practice in such cases. However, statements from Moscow suggested Russia was keen to play down the incident. The Russian foreign ministry was quoted as saying that it regretted the expulsions, but that they did not threaten bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Kremlin said it did not have information about the circumstances of the case but hoped the two countries would maintain positive and constructive ties. The incident was the latest in a series of spying accusations in recent months against Russians in European countries. Bulgaria expelled Russian officials on suspicion of spying in March, and the Netherlands did so in December.

Tuesday's arrests were ordered by prosecutors following a long investigation carried out by the Italian intelligence with the support of the military, the police said. ($1 = 0.8524 euros) (Additional reporting by Gavin Jones Editing by Peter Graff and Nick Tattersall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.Thirty-six students of Noorani...

Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanons Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.Everyone must know the country has ru...

Indian technology services could touch $300-350bn in revenues by 2025: Nasscom

Indias technology services industrys growth can accelerate by 2-4 per cent over the next five years, reaching USD 300-350 billion in annual revenues on the back of a cloud, artificial intelligence AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging techn...

As schools prepare to reopen, 39 pc of students unaware of relevant guidelines: Survey

As schools across the country prepare to reopen after being closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 39 per cent of students are either unaware or have incomplete knowledge of relevant guidelines, a new survey has claimed.The survey ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021