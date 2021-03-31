Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.

"Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. He said there were "serious, collective efforts" in recent days to ease a political standoff that has obstructed cabinet talks for months.

