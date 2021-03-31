Left Menu

MTR field director suspended over woman forest officer's suicide

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:17 IST
MTR field director suspended over woman forest officer's suicide

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday placed the additional principal chief conservator of forest and field director of Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) under suspension over the suicide of a woman range forest officer.

As per the order issued from the Revenue and Forest Department by the Chief Conservator of Forest (Mantralaya) Arvind Apte, the additional principal chief conservator of forest and field director of MTR, M Shrinivas Reddy has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The action has come after range forest officer Deepali Chavan shot herself in Harisal of Amravati district last week, accusing deputy conservator of forest Vinod Shivkumar of harassment.

The victim had left behind a suicide note, in which she accused Shivkumar of driving her to suicide and also blamed Reddy for taking cognisance of her complaints against the accused, who has been arrested for abetment.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women had on Monday issued a notice to Reddy in connection with the case.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the commission has asked Reddy to give a written explanation in person or through his lawyer within eight days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.Thirty-six students of Noorani...

Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanons Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.Everyone must know the country has ru...

Indian technology services could touch $300-350bn in revenues by 2025: Nasscom

Indias technology services industrys growth can accelerate by 2-4 per cent over the next five years, reaching USD 300-350 billion in annual revenues on the back of a cloud, artificial intelligence AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging techn...

As schools prepare to reopen, 39 pc of students unaware of relevant guidelines: Survey

As schools across the country prepare to reopen after being closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 39 per cent of students are either unaware or have incomplete knowledge of relevant guidelines, a new survey has claimed.The survey ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021