Odisha: Man drowns, boy goes missing while bathing in Brahmani river

A 19-year-old man drowned while a boy went missing while bathing in the Brahmani river in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Dhumatasasan bathing ghat in Nikirai police station area when four people, who went there for a bath, were swept away by the strong water current, an officer said.

Locals rescued two youths, while fire brigade personnel fished out one body and a search operation is underway to trace the missing 15-year-old boy, Nikirai police station inspector Kabuli Barik said.

