Tunisia goverment and UGTT union sign deal on economic reforms

Tunisia's goverment and the powerful UGTT labour union signed on Wednesday a deal for the launch of an economic package that includes reform of subsidies, the tax system and state firms, Prime Minister Hichem Mehcichi said.

The deal, which comes as Tunisia grapples with unprecedented financial problems, could open the way for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Gareth Jones)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)