Dacoit killed in encounter: Police

An alleged dacoit was killed in a gunfight with police on Wednesday in a forest area of the Chitrakoot district.

The UP police and STF personnel surrounded the hideout of dacoits in the Bahilpurwa forest area on a tip-off and asked them to surrender, but they opened fire on the police team, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said, The police returned the fire in which a dacoit, identified as Bhalchandra Yadav, suffered bullet injuries, the SP said, adding Yadav was rushed to the district hospital but he died there during treatment.

Yadav was a member of a notorious gang of dacoits led by Gauri Yadav who carries a reward of 1.5 lakh on his arrest, the SP said.

Bhalchandra Yadav himself carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, the SP added.

