Dacoit killed in encounter: Police

Dacoit killed in encounter: PolicePTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:44 IST
An alleged dacoit was killed in a gunfight with police on Wednesday in a forest area of the Chitrakoot district.
The UP police and STF personnel surrounded the hideout of dacoits in the Bahilpurwa forest area on a tip-off and asked them to surrender, but they opened fire on the police team, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said, The police returned the fire in which a dacoit, identified as Bhalchandra Yadav, suffered bullet injuries, the SP said, adding Yadav was rushed to the district hospital but he died there during treatment.
Yadav was a member of a notorious gang of dacoits led by Gauri Yadav who carries a reward of 1.5 lakh on his arrest, the SP said.
Bhalchandra Yadav himself carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Spin attack has not been up to mark against SA: Poonam Yadav
Senior bowler Poonam Yadav admits spin attack has not been up to mark against SA
IND W v SA W: Failed to implement what we planned in ODIs, says Poonam Yadav
Bihar in dire need of new industries, big projects: Ram Kripal Yadav
Congress writes to Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav, requests them not to campaign for TMC in West Bengal elections