Five suspected drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday from different parts of the city after poppy straw and heroin were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrests were made from Nagrota, Nowabad and Deoli-Bishnah, a police spokesperson said, and identified them as Narinder Singh, Inder Singh, Narinder Gupta, Sunny Kumar and Rakesh Kumar.

Ten kilogram poppy straw and 80 gram heroin were recovered from them, the official said.

All of them were booked under the NDPS Act, he added.

