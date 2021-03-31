Left Menu

Sebi slaps Rs 35 lakh fine on entities, individuals for manipulative trading activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:17 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 35 lakh fine on entities, individuals for manipulative trading activities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi on Wednesday slapped a total penalty of Rs 35 lakh on three entities and four individuals for indulging in manipulative trading activities in the scrip of Partani Appliances Ltd (PAL).

A fine of Rs 5 lakh each has been imposed on them.

The income tax department had forwarded a list of some scrips, including that of PAL, being traded on the stock exchange, in which there was allegedly price manipulation to generate bogus long term capital gains.

Thereafter, an investigation was carried out by Sebi for alleged price manipulation in the scrip of PAL during October 20, 2014 to March 31, 2015 period.

It was revealed that far lesser quantities of sell orders were placed by some entities and individuals even when buy orders were available for higher quantities and that they were also holding relatively higher quantities of shares of PAL.

By entering into manipulative trades, they were instrumental in establishing a price higher than the last traded price and thus contributed to increased scrip price with each of their trades, Sebi said.

In November 2018, the watchdog had barred the entities from accessing the securities market for a period of four years.

According to another order passed on Wednesday, the regulator has slapped Rs 12 lakh fine on Swallow Associates LLP for not complying with takeover norms while dealing with the shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZTL).

It was found that Swallow Associates LLP, which was a promoter group entity of ZTL, did not disclose the change in its shareholding from January 4-12, 2010. This was in violation of Sebi norms.

In a separate order on Wednesday, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on an individual -- Uma Bansal -- for indulging in fraudulent trading in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

Separately, the regulator on Wednesday imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on Vinit Enterprises for its failure to furnish required information to the investigating authority of Sebi despite issuing summons in Supreme Tex Mart Ltd case.

In another order passed on Wednesday, Sebi imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on Looklike Trade Pvt Ltd for its failure to comply with the summons issued by the regulator's investigative authority in the matter of Voltaire Leasing and Finance Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexicos National Migration Institute INM sa...

Three more Rafale jets leave for India from France

Three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday took off from France for a non-stop flight to India, the Indian embassy in France said.The jets are being provided mid-air refuelling by aircraft from the United Arab Emirates, it said.Another bat...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60 of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday.With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021