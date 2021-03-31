JKNPP protests denial of passports to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, her mother

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) president Bhim Singh on Wednesday protested the denial of passports to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and her mother and sought intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind for ensuring fundamental rights to the citizens of the Union Territory.

In an urgent appeal to President Kovind, Singh who is also a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, asked for his intervention to ensure that the rights provided in the chapter of fundamental rights particularly in Article 21 of the Constitution are not squeezed in J&K which has been under President's Rule with no statehood status.

“Singh lodged a strong protest against the Union of India for denying passports to Mufti and her mother,” the party said in a release here.

The JKNPP leader demanded release of the passports to Mufti and her mother without any delay and said “this dictatorial act of Government of India has brought the dictatorial attitude of the rulers in J&K to the focus of the world community as well as legal fraternity.” He conveyed to the President concerns of the legal fraternity as well as the political activists in J&K who have described this action of the passport issuing authority as highly unconstitutional, improper and against the letter and spirit of the fundamental rights in the Constitution of India which are applicable to the Indian citizens in J&K also, the release said.

He also urged the Chief Justice of India to intervene in this case suo moto as it relates to the fundamental rights of the Indian citizens in J&K.

Singh, meanwhile, extended best wishes to the President after his successful bypass surgery in a Delhi hospital.

