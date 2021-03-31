Left Menu

Minneapolis cashier tells jury Floyd appeared chatty, 'high' before arrest

He has pled not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, and a central dispute in the case is his lawyers' contention that Floyd's death, which was ruled a homicide, was instead a drug overdose. The jury watched video on Wednesday that showed a cheerful-looking Floyd in his final minutes inside a grocery store before he ended up below Chauvin on the road outside, a scene that the cashier, Christopher Martin, told the jury he watched in disbelief.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:27 IST
Minneapolis cashier tells jury Floyd appeared chatty, 'high' before arrest

A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd before his deadly arrest last May testified at Derek Chauvin's murder trial in Minneapolis on Wednesday that Floyd appeared to be high on drugs but was able to make friendly conversation. Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs. He has pled not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, and a central dispute in the case is his lawyers' contention that Floyd's death, which was ruled a homicide, was instead a drug overdose.

The jury watched video on Wednesday that showed a cheerful-looking Floyd in his final minutes inside a grocery store before he ended up below Chauvin on the road outside, a scene that the cashier, Christopher Martin, told the jury he watched in disbelief. Several other eyewitnesses, one a child of nine, have spent the last two days describing to the jury the shock of watching Floyd's struggle beneath Chauvin as bystanders screamed at police that Floyd was falling unconscious. Video footage of the arrest on May 25, 2020, sparked global protests decrying police brutality against Black people.

Here are some of the most important moments from the third day of testimony: CHRISTOPHER MARTIN, EYEWITNESS AND CUP FOODS CASHIER

It was Martin, a cashier at the Cup Foods grocery store, who accepted the $20 bill that triggered everything that followed. "I thought that George didn't really know it was a fake bill," Martin, 19, told the jury. He considered letting Cup Foods just dock it from his wages, but ended up telling his manager and a few minutes later police were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit.

Silent security-camera video played for the jury shows Floyd dressed in a black tank top approaching Cup Food's counter with a banana in hand, smiling and making cheerful conversation and putting his arm around a woman. Floyd appears to be filled with energy and constantly in motion, at one point almost dancing on the spot, shifting his weight from one foot to the other. Martin, 19, told the jury that he made conversation with Floyd, asking him if he played baseball. Floyd seemed to take time to find his words but replied that he played football, Martin said.

"He seemed very friendly, approachable, he was talkative, he seemed to be having just an average Memorial Day, just living his life," Martin recalled. "But he did seem high." Although the county medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide resulting from the police restraint, fentanyl and methamphetamine was found in Floyd's blood at autopsy and Chauvin's lawyers argue the death was really a drug overdose.

Martin sold Floyd a pack of cigarettes. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, who told Martin to go and confront Floyd, who had got back into a car outside with two other passengers. Floyd was "just kind of shaking his head and putting his hands in the air, like, 'Why is this happening to me?'" Martin said.

Martin's manager told a coworker to call the police after Floyd and the other passengers refused to come back inside the store. Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another Black man on the sidewalk.

"They're not going to help us, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police. Martin said he felt guilty.

"I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said. GENEVIEVE HANSEN, EYEWITNESS AND MINNEAPOLIS FIREFIGHTER

Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic who was near the scene of the arrest, can be heard on the video screaming at the police to check Floyd's pulse. "I pled and was desperate," she testified on Tuesday, dressed in her Minneapolis Fire Department uniform of a white shirt with a badge and black tie. A water bottle shook in her hand as she sipped it to calm her tears.

"It's what I would have done for anybody," she said. She said another officer at the scene told her: "If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved."

After her increasingly combative exchanges with Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lead lawyer, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sent out the jury and chastised Hansen, warning her not to argue with the court or with lawyers and to return the following day. On Wednesday, she was on the stand for only a few minutes. Nelson asked her if she showed the police her firefighter identification. She said no. Matthew Frank, a prosecutor, then asked her if she even it her identification with her. She said she did not, because she was off-duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexicos National Migration Institute INM sa...

Three more Rafale jets leave for India from France

Three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday took off from France for a non-stop flight to India, the Indian embassy in France said.The jets are being provided mid-air refuelling by aircraft from the United Arab Emirates, it said.Another bat...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60 of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday.With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021