Left Menu

Govt to use sensor-based IoT devices to effectively monitor Jal Jeevan Mission implementation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:40 IST
Govt to use sensor-based IoT devices to effectively monitor Jal Jeevan Mission implementation
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@mowrrdgr)

The Jal Shakti Ministry on Wednesday said it has decided to use sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices to effectively monitor the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in more than six lakh villages.

The National Jal Jeevan Mission in collaboration with Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT) and Tata Trusts recently completed pilot projects in several remote villages of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, it said in a statement.

A key feature of these pilots has been the use of frugal yet sturdy sensors, which makes the solution scalable and sustainable.

One of the key challenges posed to the team was to develop a robust solution at a fraction of the water infrastructure costs without compromising on quality or functionality. These costs are expected to reduce further at scale. The IoT-based remote monitoring provides near real-time information without any manual intervention by using sensors. This would not only allow effective monitoring and management on-ground, but also enable real-time visibility to state water supply officials and citizens. Real-time measurement and monitoring is critical for rural drinking water supply schemes, with enormous gains in terms of operational efficiencies, cost reduction, grievance redressal. The data will drive improvement in service delivery and instil transparency for precious natural asset such as water. Thus, making a strong social and economic case for deployment of such a system, it said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a flagship programme of the Centre, is being implemented in partnership with states and union territories to provide tap water connection to every rural household by 2024.

The cloud and analytics powered IoT platform is integrated with a Geographical Information System (GIS) providing a robust decision support system.

Several types of sensors have been deployed including flow meters, ground water level sensors, chlorine analysers, pressure sensors, pump controller to measure all the relevant aspects of water service delivery -- quantity, duration, quality, pressure, and sustainability -- in addition to providing operational efficiencies.

''The pilots have led to several outcomes as it has helped identify distribution issues such as outages, leakages, low pressure and led to resolution across sites," it said. It recently alerted both officials and community regarding fast depleting groundwater levels that led the villagers to build a source strengthening structure to recharge their borewell. Other benefits observed include efficient and responsible use of water by community and reduced cost of operations through data-enabled leak detection, predictive maintenance, and automation, the statement said.

It added that villages have a small TV screen installed with a visual dashboard in the local regional language that helps the Village Water Sanitation Committee (VWSC)/ Pani Samiti take corrective actions.

Earlier, water disinfection process was not carried out regularly in some of these villages. Now, village-level committees see a visual indicator on their village IoT screen telling them when to disinfect water based on residual chlorine levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexicos National Migration Institute INM sa...

Three more Rafale jets leave for India from France

Three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday took off from France for a non-stop flight to India, the Indian embassy in France said.The jets are being provided mid-air refuelling by aircraft from the United Arab Emirates, it said.Another bat...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60 of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday.With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021