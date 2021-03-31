Punj Lloyd heads towards liquidation as lenders reject resolution plan

Engineering and construction firm Punj Lloyd is heading towards liquidation as the company's lenders have rejected a resolution plan.

The company is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

During its last meeting held on March 30, the lenders did not approve the resolution plan, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company's Committee of Creditors (CoC) failed to select a bidder for the company within the mandated time frame under the IBC.

''In the meeting of CoC, the Resolution Professional (RP) informed that Resolution Plan which was put to e-vote under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the company has not been approved by the CoC members.

''Accordingly, the company is headed towards liquidation, and the CoC members have recommended liquidation of the company as a going concern, and that they will also simultaneously consider a scheme of arrangement under Section 230 of Companies Act, 2013, if any is presented,'' the filing said.

Accordingly, the RP will file the necessary application for liquidation with the NCLT, it added.

However, the company did not share details of the resolution plan, which was rejected by the lenders.

In March 2019, the Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an insolvency plea against the company filed by ICICI Bank.

At that time, Punj Lloyd has total debt of around Rs 6,000 crore, in which ICICI Bank had a debt of around Rs 854 crore.

Section 12 of IBC mandates a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of a debt ridden company to be completed under a maximum timeline of 330 days.

