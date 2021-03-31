Left Menu

PDP welcomes resumption of trade between India and Pak

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:43 IST
PDP welcomes resumption of trade between India and Pak

The PDP on Wednesday welcomed the ''resumption'' of trade relations between India and Pakistan, saying broadening the scope of engagement was pivotal for the restoration of durable peace in the subcontinent.

The reaction from the party came after Pakistan said it will buy sugar and cotton from India, a decision that will lead to a partial revival of bilateral trade relations which were suspended after the August 5, 2019 decision of India to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into union territories.

The PDP also urged the two countries to work out the modalities for the resumption of cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

“Party welcomes resumption of Indo-Pak trading relations. Broadening the scope of engagements is pivotal for restoration of durable peace in the subcontinent.

''We urge the govts of both countries to earnestly work out the modalities for resumption of Cross LoC trade at the earliest (sic),” the Peoples Democratic Party said on its official Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexicos National Migration Institute INM sa...

Three more Rafale jets leave for India from France

Three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday took off from France for a non-stop flight to India, the Indian embassy in France said.The jets are being provided mid-air refuelling by aircraft from the United Arab Emirates, it said.Another bat...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60 of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday.With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021