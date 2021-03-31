Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:52 IST
Film-maker Subhash Kapoor meets J-K official

Film-maker Subhash Kapoor has arrived here to shoot his upcoming web-series 'Maharani' and is planning to rope in around 100 local artistes, officials said on Wednesday.

The web-series, starring Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar, will be shot at different locations of Jammu for five days, the officials said.

Kapoor met Nitishwar Kumar, the principal secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday and informed him that around 100 local artistes are being roped in for the web-series, the spokesman said.

Assuring full support to the film-maker, Kumar said the government is making best possible efforts towards achieving the creation of a vibrant film ecosystem in the union territory, besides developing a suitable environment to make Jammu and Kashmir a favourite destination for film-making.

''J&K has a vast pool of artistic talent. The shooting of the new web-series in Jammu will provide opportunities to the local artistes to showcase their talent and capabilities on such a big platform,'' the principal secretary said.

