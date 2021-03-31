Left Menu

31-03-2021
FACTBOX-U.S. projects up to 184,000 migrant children could arrive this year

U.S. border officials estimate that up to 184,000 unaccompanied migrant children could arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, according to internal government data reviewed by Reuters. The estimate underscores a growing challenge for President Joe Biden as his administration struggles to house a rising number of mostly Central American children arriving at the border without a parent or legal guardian.

KEY FIGURES AND CONTEXT - An internal document by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) projects that 159,000 - 184,000 unaccompanied children could arrive at the southwest border in fiscal year 2021, which began on Oct. 1, 2020.

If the estimate is accurate, it would be higher than any other year on record since 2010, when CBP began to fully track apprehensions of unaccompanied children, the classification given to youth who may have arrived alone, with smugglers or relatives other than their parents. The next-highest annual total occurred during a spike in 2019 under former President Donald Trump. During that fiscal year, roughly 76,000 unaccompanied children were taken into custody at the border.

- CBP estimates that about 15,000 unaccompanied children arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in March. The figure is based on data through March 19 and official statistics are not expected to be available until early April. If the estimate is accurate, the 15,000 arrivals will be the highest monthly total since 2010.

The previous high was in May 2019, when about 11,500 unaccompanied children were taken into custody. - CBP estimates that four times as many unaccompanied children could be held in government-run shelters by September.

The shelter system, overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), had a little over 12,000 children in custody as of March 29. The figure could grow to 53,000 by September, requiring HHS to add tens of thousands of additional shelter beds, according to the internal estimate.

The HHS refugee office has struggled to keep up with hundreds of arriving children each day, leaving kids stuck in crowded border stations and processing centers for days. - The new CBP estimates come with a few caveats.

The estimates exclude Mexican children, most of whom can be quickly returned to Mexico under a bilateral agreement. The projections also assume the Biden administration will not change its policies toward unaccompanied minors, as new policies could lead to different estimates.

CBP and the HHS refugee office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

