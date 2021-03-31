France to widen new lockdown measures to entire country

France to widen new lockdown measures to entire countryReuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:43 IST
France will widen lockdown measures that have been in place for the Paris region and some other regions to the entire country from Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on television.
The new measures will be in place for a least one month.
"We will lose control if we do not move now," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
