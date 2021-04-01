U.S. calls on China to use its influence for Myanmar military coup accountability

U.S. calls on China to use its influence for Myanmar military coup accountabilityReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 00:08 IST
The United States continues to call on China to use its influence to hold to account those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar, the State Department said on Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment at a regular news briefing.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, detaining her and reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps toward democracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
