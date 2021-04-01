Left Menu

UP: Man fires at shopkeeper who offered him lift; FIR registered

The accused, however, asked him to stop the vehicle at a deserted place.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 00:17 IST
A shopkeeper who offered a lift to a man was shot at by him who alighted from the vehicle and said ‘thank you’ before attacking the former near Teela Mode police station area, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday, they said.

According to police, Sajid (26), who runs a shop of sanitary goods, was riding a two-wheeler Monday night when the accused asked for a lift from him.

Sajid agreed to drop the accused at his destination. The accused, however, asked him to stop the vehicle at a deserted place. The accused got off the vehicle and said “thank you” before firing at the victim, City Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said.

Sajid sustained injury on the right side of his stomach in the incident, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the Teela Mode Police Station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

“The assailant had fired at the victim from a countrymade pistol of 12 bore. Efforts are on to find him,” Singh added.

