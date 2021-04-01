Brazil names new military chiefs amid tensions with Bolsonaro

Brazil names new military chiefs amid tensions with BolsonaroReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:33 IST
Brazil's Defense Ministry on Wednesday named three new commanders of its armed forces, a day after the previous chiefs were sacked amid rising tensions over President Jair Bolsonaro's attempts to meddle in the military.
Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira will take over the army, Almir Garnier the navy and Baptista Júnior the air force, said Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto in his first news conference since assuming his new role this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defense
- Defense Ministry
- Jair Bolsonaro's
- Brazil
ALSO READ
U.S. Secretary of Defense calls on PM Modi
PSG needs Neymar return to boost its fading title defense
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin talks about strengthening ties with India
Philippine defense chief asks Chinese flotilla to leave reef
U.S. Defense Secretary meets Afghan president in Kabul -presidential palace statement