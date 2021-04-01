Left Menu

Accused human smuggler charged in California crash that killed 13 migrants

A Mexican national has been arrested and charged by U.S. authorities with organizing a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants in a highway crash near the border in Southern California last month. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, a legal permanent U.S. resident from Mexicali, Mexico, was taken into custody on Monday as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico port of entry, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 04:34 IST
Accused human smuggler charged in California crash that killed 13 migrants

A Mexican national has been arrested and charged by U.S. authorities with organizing a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants in a highway crash near the border in Southern California last month.

Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, a legal permanent U.S. resident from Mexicali, Mexico, was taken into custody on Monday as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico port of entry, federal prosecutors said in a statement. He made his first court appearance Tuesday on human smuggling charges carrying a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

According to criminal complaint against him, Cruz oversaw the ill-fated March 2 smuggling attempt, recruiting drivers, collecting payments and arranging for associates to cut a hole in the border fence through which two sport utility vehicles crammed with migrants slipped into California that day. One of those vehicles, packed with 25 people, collided with a tractor-trailer at a highway junction outside the farming community of Holtsville, California.

Thirteen individuals, including the SUV driver, perished in the crash, and the 12 survivors were all hospitalized, authorities said. Border patrol agents separately found 19 other migrants from the second SUV huddled in nearby brush after their vehicle inexplicably caught fire. Prosecutors said both eight-passenger SUV's, stripped of all but two seats to allow more people to be crammed inside, were part of the same smuggling operation.

Prosecutors said authorities were led to Cruz by another suspected smuggler arrested two weeks after the deadly crash in an unrelated incident. At investigators' behest, the associate recorded a phone conversation with Cruz in which, according to prosecutors, Cruz confirmed his involvement in the deadly smuggling event, referring to his migrant customers as "pollos" - the Spanish word for chickens - and saying the driver would earn $28,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that a bloodbath is imminent because of the militarys intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burge...

Australia's Queensland state premier says Brisbane lockdown to end

Australias Queensland state, a tourist hotspot, reported 1 new coronavirus case of community transmission on Thursday linked to an existing cluster, enabling it to end its three-day snap lockdown in Brisbane.More than two million residents ...

Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from Chinas official stance on the case.Meng, 49, was arrested i...

U.N. Security Council concerned over election impasse in Somalia -U.S. envoy

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed concern over a standoff in Somalia on holding new elections, the United States top U.N. diplomat said. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds four-year term ended last month without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021