Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Apr 15

-US President Joe Biden announces complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

- India, Pakistan among nations that have stake in stable future of Afghanistan, says US President Joe Biden.

-US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise concerns for India, say experts.

-Resolution introduced in US Congress to recognise significance of Baisakhi.

-China increasingly a near-peer competitor, posing multiple challenges: Top US intelligence officer.

- India calls for strengthening UNSC sanctions regimes to list those involved in sexual violence against women in armed conflicts. -Congressional resolution introduced to honour Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary. -Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.

- Stories on political developments in Myanmar.

