Navi Mumbai: 5 held for operating fake call centre for loans Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in the name of a well-known finance firm to cheat people, Navi Mumbai police said on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vashi) Suresh Mengde said three people were held from Delhi.
''They would call up people promising them loans and would stop all contact after taking processing fees from the victims. We seized Rs 4 lakh worth of goods, Rs 1.20 lakh cash from the five accused. Further probe is underway,'' he added.
