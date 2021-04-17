Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid air base

Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid air baseReuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:33 IST
Yemen's Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid air base in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis' military spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.
There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
